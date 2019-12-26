× Carmel’s Mudbugs Cajun Cafe is closing its doors

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday is the last day to get cajun cuisine from Mudbugs in Carmel

After 13 years, the company announced it is closing its doors in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 26.

Mudbugs is a Carmel favorite for gumbo and po’ boys on Main Street that opened in 2007.

“Mudbugs, like all small business, truly is a labor of love. And you – our happy customers, dedicated staff, incredible vendors and fellow Arts District shop owners – served as daily reminders why that labor and love was well worth it,” said the post, signed by owners and staff.

The Facebook post explained that when they opened, the owners had more time to dedicate to running the operation, but now have grandchildren and want to spend more time with them.

The owners also announced that a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant, “Little Cairo,” will be opening in a month in the Mudbugs location.

According to the Facebook post, “Please join us in supporting them in their new venture. Small business starts with courage – it succeeds with community.”

The restaurant’s last day open is Thursday, December 26.