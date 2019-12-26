× Black Acre Brewing Company recovering from fire, reopens beer garden

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Black Acre Brewing Company reopened its beer garden Thursday after a fire damaged parts of the brewery.

A Facebook post said the back of the brewery is pretty much gone. The business is looking for a temporary venue until the Washington Street taproom can be repaired.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but foul play has been ruled out. The brewery says the community has been key to getting back up and running.

“The local Irvington community, the restaurants here in the neighborhood as well as places all over Indianapolis and Indiana. The brewing community, they’ve all been very gracious and kind and reached out,” Mark Kocher, director of sales for Black Acre Brewing Company said.

Black Acre Brewing Company also plans to have its beer garden open Friday due to the nice weather.