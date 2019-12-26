Bird nest believed to be cause of fire that damaged Fishers home on Christmas Eve

Posted 9:11 am, December 26, 2019, by

Photo credit: Fishers Fire Department

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities said a birds’ nest on top of flood lights is believed to be the cause of a Christmas Eve fire that damaged a suburban Indianapolis house.

No injuries were reported.

The call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fishers Fire Department Captain John Mehling. He said firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy fire from the attic and battled the blaze at the two-story house.

He said firefighters made “’an aggressive attack” and were able to contain “the brunt of the fire to the attic space,” according to a statement.

No estimates on the damage were immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.