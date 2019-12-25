× Report: Victor Oladipo hopeful to return late January or early February

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is hopeful to return to the lineup by early February, and perhaps as soon as late January, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oladipo ruptured his right quad tendon Jan. 23 against the Toronto Raptors and missed the remaining 35 regular season games and the playoffs last season.

During the 2017-2018 season playing for the Pacers, Oladipo averaged 23 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.