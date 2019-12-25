Girl rescued after child abduction in Decatur County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies rescued a child on Sunday in Decatur County after they said a man abducted her. The suspect, Miguel Hernandez, is in custody.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday in Forest Hill which is in western Decatur County.

"Deputies responded due to a family member that had seen a strange vehicle in the driveway and saw the victim in the car," said Sheriff David Durant.

Sheriff Durant said the family does not know Hernandez, 27. The relative went up to the suspect and when Hernandez tried to get away, Sheriff Durant said the family member fired his gun and flattened a tire.

That allowed deputies to stop the car, rescue the child and take Hernandez into custody.

Sheriff Durant thinks this could have turned out very differently if the relative did not act quick.

"I would say the family member used a tremendous amount of restraint in the use of force because in a situation like this, deadly force would have certainly been authorized," he said.

Deputies believe Hernandez contacted the child on social media. Sheriff Durant said this is a lesson for other parents to keep an eye on their child's activity online.

"I would encourage all parents to be very nosy and check all the electronic devices that their children have and be aware of all the sites they are visiting," he said.

Hernandez faces charges of child molestation and kidnapping. He is being held at the Decatur County Detention Center.