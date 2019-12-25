× Free Christmas tree recycling offered by Indy Parks and Indy DPW

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Beginning Thursday, Dec. 26, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Indy Parks will accept live Christmas trees for recycling at multiple drop-off points in public parks throughout the city.

Running through Friday, Jan. 31, residents can drop off live trees at nine different locations between dawn and dusk. Trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, tree stands and all other decorative materials in order to be dropped off.

Trees should also only be dropped off only at the specially designated area within the park.

Drop-off locations are as follows:​

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue)

Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street)

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive)

Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road)

Krannert Park (605 South High School Road)

Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street)

Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road)

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive)

Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street)

The Indianapolis live tree recycling service recycles trees for sustainable landscaping resources, such as mulch and soil blends.

The live tree recycling program is not for commercial use, and is solely for Marion County residents.