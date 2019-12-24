Man gone missing while visiting family is found, taken to hospital, IMPD says

Posted 5:05 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37PM, December 24, 2019

Jimmy Rowe Sr. (Photo Provided By IMPD)

UPDATE:

Police say Jimmy Rowe Sr.  has been found and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Illinois man who has gone missing while visiting family in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 63-year-old Jimmy Rowe Sr. was last seen Tuesday wearing grey shorts and a dark colored t-shirt in the 1700 block of Catalano Drive.

He is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs 220 lbs and is bald.

IMPD says he takes several medications and has memory issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

