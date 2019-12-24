× Man stabbed to death near gas station on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after being stabbed close to a gas station on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to an area near the Marathon gas station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street in response to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.