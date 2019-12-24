× IMPD asking for public assistance locating missing woman suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who is said to suffer from both Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to police, Elizabeth Johnson was last seen on Christmas Eve walking away from a home in the 6700 block of Cross Key Drive, near W. 71st Street and Georgetown Road on Indy’s northwest side.

Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a silver sequenced hat, black track suit with gray stripes, and clog style shoes with gray socks.

If located, please contact police by calling (317) 327-3811.