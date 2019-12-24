IMPD asking for public assistance locating missing woman suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia

Posted 9:17 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19PM, December 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who is said to suffer from both Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to police, Elizabeth Johnson was last seen on Christmas Eve walking away from a home in the 6700 block of Cross Key Drive, near W. 71st Street and Georgetown Road on Indy’s northwest side.

Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a silver sequenced hat, black track suit with gray stripes, and clog style shoes with gray socks.

If located, please contact police by calling (317) 327-3811.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.