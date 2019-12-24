Brownsburg pizzeria offers workers 100% of Christmas Day profits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- Employees at a Brownsburg pizza shop are getting a slice of the profits while serving up meals on Christmas Day.

Everyone working at Rockstar Pizza will get to split 100% of what the shop earns during the holiday.

It's a tradition an employee started years ago and has continued every year since.

No one is forced to work on Chrismas. Everyone who comes in volunteers to do it.

The shop owners say it's a great way to give back to employees who give so much to them throughout the year.

"We wouldn't be where we are without our employees, especially recently since my husband has been out recovering from a surgery. Without everyone stepping up and covering up the gap for him, I don't know what we would do. So we are always thankful and grateful for employees, but especially this year at this time, so we are thrilled to be able to offer something like this to them so we can kind of give back and show appreciation to them for all they do for us," said owner Colby Mathews.

Rockstar Pizza will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day and will serve carry-out orders only.

The owners say it's their busiest days of the year, so if you order from them, just be patient.