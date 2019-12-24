A Corner Cottage: Noblesville’s must-visit holiday shopping destination feels like stepping into a real-life Christmas movie

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Peggy Kumler always knew she wanted to own her own shop. And as a Noblesville resident for the past 41 years, she knew exactly where she wanted to do it: right in the heart of downtown.

So 20 years ago, she left her job at a bank and opened A Corner Cottage at 895 Conner Street, right on the historic Noblesville town square.

“I decided that I wanted to do something for myself… and we just made it happen,” said Kumler of the decision.

Since then, A Corner Cottage has consistently been a must-visit for shoppers—especially during the holidays.

“We have so much holiday stuff because we love it,” she said. “It took us three weeks to get this all put together this year.”

A Corner Cottage also transforms for the fall season but since Christmastime is Kumler’s and her team’s favorite season, they go all out.

“We go the wildest!” Kumler said. “We find props that no one else is going to want and we just figure out something to do with it and we are laughing [together] the whole time.”

Stepping inside the shop feels like you’re stepping into a real-life Christmas movie. From wall to wall, you’ll see everything from signs to light up décor and winter hats, nearly a dozen trees and a whole corner dedicated to farmhouse style décor—complete with cow ornaments.

There’s no wonder customers call weeks in advance to find out when Christmas arrives here at the cottage, so they can come in and get first pick at some of their most popular items.

Some of their top-selling items include kitchenware, holiday signs and ornaments, lounge wear by Hello Mello, cozy socks, Candleberry Candles, locally made goat’s milk bath and body products by Simple Goodness and prints by local artist, Rodney Reveal.

“Not only is he one of my very best friends, but he features old buildings in Noblesville and [customers] clamor for them,” said Kumler.

They also offer gourmet dips–that you can sample in the store–which are perfect for holiday hosting.

One favorite that is a hit year-round is their collection of mugs.

“People pick them up for a gift that is so easy to give,” she explained. “We have all kinds of different ones with different fun sayings that are very famous here.”

Then, for just $4, you can fill your home with festive aromas by grabbing a bag of Peggy’s homemade potpourri.

“It has everything form jingle bells to twigs to pine cones to just everything I could possibly find… people love it so it’s hard to keep it in stock,” said Kumler. “I have to make it every day.”

Yet, after 20 years of helping customers find the perfect gift, Kumler says the true gift—for her—is the people.

“It has nothing to do—most of the time—with selling. It has everything to do with giving…and because of those people, we are all so close,” she said.

They’ve become so close with many of their regular, the rapport they share feels more like extended family.

“We almost know everybody by their first name–almost everybody,” Kumler said. “And I’m talking we’re up to thousands now.”

While chatting with Kumler, she will gladly tell you how much she loves downtown Noblesville and all of the people there. And she reciprocates the love her business has received by giving back to her community through organizations like Prevail, Inc. of Hamilton County.

“One of the reasons I genuinely care so much about Prevail is [because] it’s for battered women and I was one… a long time ago,” she said. “So, I’ve done everything I could this whole time I’ve been here to talk the talk and walk the walk and I’ve been on their [board] for quite a long time.”

Another local organization near and dear to Kumler and her team is Good Samaritan Network.

“We give a lot of donations every year,” she explained. “Things that haven’t sold for us or things we thought—like jewelry—that they would like… We just keep piling it in there so we can get other people to do it too.”

Four Things You Need to Know About A Corner Cottage:

Owner Peggy Kumler opened A Corner Cottage nearly 20 years ago on Noblesville’s historic town square. Since then, it’s become a No. 1 stop for folks in Hamilton County during the holidays. It takes a team of nine people nearly three weeks to transform the shop into a Christmas wonderland.

As a resident of Noblesville for the past 41 years, Kumler takes great pride in her community and all it has to offer. A Corner Cottage participates in Shop Small each year and helps promote and support other local businesses and artisans. Inside the shop, you can even find prints by local artist, Rodney Reveal, and goat’s milk bath and body products by Simply Goodness (also based in Hamilton County).

Kumler and her team take giving back seriously all year long, especially when it comes to giving back to organizations like the Good Samaritan Network and Prevail of Hamilton County.

A Corner Cottage is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Plus, through the end of December, the city of Noblesville is permitting free parking anywhere on the town square!

For more information about A Corner Cottage, you can connect with them on Facebook. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile.

