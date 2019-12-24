18-year-old dead, 16-year-old hospitalized following Greene County crash

Posted 11:56 am, December 24, 2019, by

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — A man is dead and a teenager was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Bloomfield, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, a crash was reported at the intersection of Antioch Road and Martin Road.

A 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A 16-year-old was taken to IU Health Bloomington. Their condition is unclear.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.