$10K reward offered after postal service worker robbed at gunpoint in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a postal service employee at gunpoint in Indianapolis.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area of North Butler Avenue and East 28th Street on the city’s east side.

Police say the crooks made off with mail and a Samsung S8.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service describes the first suspect as an African American male wearing a black mask, black shirt, black pants, black gloves and possibly carrying a red duffel bag. The second suspect is described as an African American male wearing a black mask, black shirt, black pants and black gloves.

Do not attempt to apprehend the suspects yourself.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”).

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says all information will be kept confidential.

