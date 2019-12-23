× Unseasonably mild for this week

Cold start to the morning as many of us wake up right around or below freezing. That’s still pretty good considering our average low this time of the year is 23°. Temperatures will climb rather quickly today. With high pressure in control, a mostly sunny sky will dominate and help us heat to the 50s for the afternoon. This will continue to help us melt snow; that process has been slow with 3″ still on the ground in many spots. At least patchy snow will remain for Christmas but not expecting an overall “white Christmas”. Still cold tonight with a low of 32 but again quite a bit above average. Could pull out some patchy fog overnight as well. We’ll be dry through at least Friday morning but Friday evening brings rain chances with increasing wet weather over the weekend. There is a possibility for a mix Sunday PM so we will keep an eye on that for you. We’ll stay above average for the next seven days. Even overnight lows are impressingly pleasant. Record high temperatures are in the 60s so not expecting any record breakers but still quite a stretch of pleasant weather. We’ll continue to track wet weather chances for the weekend but no major issues expected for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.