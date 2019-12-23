× State police arrest Bedford man for meth, heroin after scooter pursuit

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man suspected in dealing heroin and methamphetamine in Lawrence County Wednesday.

ISP said around 1 p.m. on December 18, troopers observed a white Honda scooter near 15th and G Street in Bedford.

Police said the scooter changed lanes several times without using a turn signal and disregarded a red light.

ISP said the scooter refused to stop after police attempted to initiate a stop, and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, police saw the driver of the scooter throw a small bag near the alley between L and K Street, north of 15th Street.

The scooter then overturned, and the driver was uninjured.

The driver was identified as James Sykes, 55, of Bedford, who was taken into custody.

ISP retreived the baggie that was thrown by Sykes from the scooter.

According to police, the baggie contained around 7 grams of methamphetamine along with heroin and controlled substance pills.

Sykes was also found to be in possession of several hundred dollars.

Sykes taken to the Lawrence County Jail and faces charges including dealing and possession of methamphetamine, dealing and possession of heroin, and resisting law enforcement.