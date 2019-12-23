Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room looks like Santa’s workshop year-round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While Santa is making his final touches on millions of toys for children worldwide, volunteers are doing the same at Riley’s Cheer Guild Toy Room.

About 318 patients will spend their Christmas at Riley Hospital for Children. About 17,000 kids spent at least one night there this year. For them, toys feel like a lifeline.

“Their work is their play,” Ann Hannan, the director, said. “A toy is not just a toy. These items are used to help teach kids about what’s happening to them while they are here at the hospital.”

The community has been donating new, unwrapped toys for babies and kids for years. In 2018, Riley collected more than a half million dollars in toys to pass onto their patients. They are stocked in a room so that the children and/or child life specialists can “shop,” picking out the most wanted or needed items.

Melissa Henson, a child life specialist for Riley’s oncology unit, visited the Cheer Guild Toy Room while CBS4 was there. She picked out Shopkins for a 6-year-old girl and Legos for a 9-year-old patient suffering from leukemia.

“Our job is to maximize coping and minimize stress,” Henson explained.

Henson delivered the toys immediately. The children that received the items instantly ripped open the boxes and smiled.

“We use the toys in so many different ways,” Henson said. “We couldn’t really do our job without it.”

“It also helps us, because it gives us something to do with them,” John Garner said.

Garner said his daughter has been in the hospital for about two weeks. They hope to be home for the holidays.

“Once she’s done and out of here, we plan on donating also because we know the good mental aspects that can come out of it,” he explained.

Garner said without Riley’s donations, they wouldn’t be able to buy new toys because they already have mounting medical bills to worry about.

“There are items we run out of that are requested on a regular basis,” Hannan said. “A couple years ago, someone came running through the office and said, ‘There is an emergency!’”

Hannan had just walked off the clinical floor and assumed they meant a medical emergency.

“We are out of UNO cards! Oh. Ok. It’s a different kind of emergency,” she laughed.

The volunteers at Riley who sort through the items and label them said they often run out of UNO cards, Play Doh and Legos. They also need items for babies and toddlers under 3 years old.

You can find out how to donate items here and how to volunteer here.