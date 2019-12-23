No holiday travel issues Christmas Eve due to weather

The weather is expected to be much quieter for Christmas Eve and Christmas day than it was for Thanksgiving.

There will be rain in the southeast United States (Georgia, South Carolina and Florida) for a short time Tuesday morning.  There will also be shower and snow showers through the Rocky Mountains and southeast California/eastern Nevada, but nothing that should cause significant travel delays.

Flights going in/out of the Indianapolis International Airport from/to airline hubs should not have any flight delays due to weather.  The only exception is Atlanta Hartsfield where there could be a few showers in the morning, but that should have minimal impact.

You can monitor flight delays as well as look at radar imagery by using this tool on the cbs4indy.com website.  You can also find links to airlines that flying in and out of the Indianapolis International Airport.

