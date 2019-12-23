× IPS FoodService Department web page features complete list of programs, initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The FoodService Department of Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) webpage features everything you need to know about their programs including printable meal menus, nutritional and allergen information, and complete list of programs and initiatives.

IPS said the mission of the FoodService Department is to provide students with nutritious meals they will enjoy at the lowest possible cost to students, parents & taxpayers.

According to the webpage, IPS serves meals during all school breaks through the USDA’s Seamless Summer Meals program.

Participating programs include several USDA Child Nutrition Programs like National School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, Child & Adult Care Food Program, Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program, and the After School Snack Program.

The IPS page also said breakfast and lunch are served each school day at no charge to all IPS students under the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

For complete information, visit IPS FoodService Department here.