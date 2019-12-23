Indianapolis police looking to identify forgery suspect

Posted 9:59 am, December 23, 2019, by

Man suspected in forgery case (photo provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for forgery.

IMPD said around 6:53 p.m. on December 4, the man made an expensive purchase at the Best Buy on North Michigan Rd using a stolen credit card.

According to police, the credit card was stolen during a vehicle break-in near the 6700 block of Hoover Road.

The suspect was described as around 6’5” – 6’7”, with a large build and having earrings in both ears.

IMPD provided images from security cameras (pictured above).

Police said if anyone can identify the man or know his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

