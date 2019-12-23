× 40-year-old man arrested in connection with July ‘swatting’ incident in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a “swatting” incident from July of this year.

WMPD said in the early morning hours of July 2, police responded to a possible hostage situation in the Legacy Core of Whitestown.

According to police, a person called the Indiana State Police (ISP) Post in Versailles, claiming that he and two others had multiple hostages at a house in Whitestown.

Police said the hostage takers also claimed they were carrying firearms and threatened to kill hostages if police responded.

Multiple agencies including WMPD, ISP, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Zionsville Police Department responded to the call.

After a investigation, the report was found to be false, as a resident in Whitestown was an apparent victim of a “swatting” incident.

Officials said defined “swatting” in a statement:

“Swatting” is when an individual makes a false report to the authorities in hopes of a Police or SWAT/SRT response being sent to an individual’s residence. This type of incident has resulted in the death and harm of innocent victims across the country, and it puts the public in jeopardy due to emergency services being utilized on a false call.

After a seven-month investigation, WMPD detectives identified Adam Fitch, 40, of Whitestown as a suspect in this incident.

Police said an arrest warrant was granted by the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, and Fitch was arrested Monday, December 23.

Fitch is currently being held at the Boone County Jail, and faces a preliminary charge of false reporting.