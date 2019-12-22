Inmate at Marion County Jail dies after being found unresponsive

Posted 5:10 pm, December 22, 2019, by

Brandon Thompson (Photo By Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An inmate at the Marion County Jail has died after being found unresponsive Sunday morning.

Officials say 29-year-old Brandon Thompson received treatment from Core Civic medical staff and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services after he was found but was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Thompson’s exact cause of death.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Thompson had been in custody since October 17 on charges of possession of narcotics (level 5 felony), theft (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (B misdemeanor).

