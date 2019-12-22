Indy man arrested for allegedly setting up to 20 arson fires on city’s southwest side

Posted 3:18 pm, December 22, 2019, by

Deaire J. Gray

Indianapolis, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly setting up to twenty arson fires on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

On Friday, police arrested 27-year-old Deaire J. Gray after an investigation that began in September when an individual was seen lighting a fire on Ironton Street as firefighters extinguished nearby blazes.

Investigators responded to eight more fires over the next three months where a person matching the same description was captured on video setting fires at vacant and occupied homes. No injuries were reported in any of the fires, but property damage is estimated to be nearly $100,000.

Gray faces thirteen level 4 felony arson charges and three level 6 felony arson charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.