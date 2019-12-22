IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the Indiana implications of last week's impeachment vote in the House?

What are Indiana's congressional candidates saying about the controversy? And how will it impact the 2020 elections?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the historic impeachment vote in Congress, the race for President, last week's Democratic debate, and the latest on attorney general Curtis Hill.

Join us again next week -- our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 (8:30 in the new year) and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.