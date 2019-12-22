DNR investigates after bald eagle shot and killed in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle Saturday in Lawrence County.

DNR says the eagle was found alive south of the White River, near Dixie Road, but it later died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of the eagle should call Indiana conservation officers’ central dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest, according to DNR.

(Photo By Indiana DNR)

