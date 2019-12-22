× Colts get back in win column with 38-6 victory over Panthers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have broken their four-game losing streak with a 38-6 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After struggling in every way possible last week in New Orleans, Indianapolis dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday, putting up a season-high 38 points.

No one was more impressive than running back Nyheim Hines, who tallied 195 yards and two touchdowns on three punt returns. He is the first player in franchise history to return two punts for touchdowns in a single game and the first NFL player to do so since 2012.

When the Colts weren’t scoring on punt returns, they were successfully pounding the rock. Indy finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, including a Jacoby Brissett quarterback sneak on fourth and goal.

The defense took advantage of rookie quarterback Will Grier, who made his first NFL start. The Colts intercepted Grier three times, twice by Pierre Desire, and sacked the 24-year-old five times.

Milestones

Marlon Mack’s 95 rushing yards on the day put him over 1,000 for the season. He is the first Colt to rush for 1,000 yards since Frank Gore in 2016.

Defensive end Justin Houston reached 10 sacks on the season after sacking Grier on fourth and goal.

