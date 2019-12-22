Colts get back in win column with 38-6 victory over Panthers

Posted 4:16 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, December 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 22: Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts points to a fan after running for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have broken their four-game losing streak with a 38-6 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After struggling in every way possible last week in New Orleans, Indianapolis dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday, putting up a season-high 38 points.

No one was more impressive than running back Nyheim Hines, who tallied 195 yards and two touchdowns on three punt returns. He is the first player in franchise history to return two punts for touchdowns in a single game and the first NFL player to do so since 2012.

When the Colts weren’t scoring on punt returns, they were successfully pounding the rock. Indy finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, including a Jacoby Brissett quarterback sneak on fourth and goal.

The defense took advantage of rookie quarterback Will Grier, who made his first NFL start. The Colts intercepted Grier three times, twice by Pierre Desire, and sacked the 24-year-old five times.

Milestones

Marlon Mack’s 95 rushing yards on the day put him over 1,000 for the season. He is the first Colt to rush for 1,000 yards since Frank Gore in 2016.

Defensive end Justin Houston reached 10 sacks on the season after sacking Grier on fourth and goal.

Be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.