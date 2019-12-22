1 year later, Indy mother still desperate for answers in son’s killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's been a grueling year for Jacqueline Buckhalter after her son, Christopher, was shot and killed at the Carriage House East Apartments on Indianapolis' northeast side on December 21, 2018.

"I tell people the air is different without him around," Jacqueline described. "It's a gap."

In an earlier report, Jacqueline told CBS4 that "He met somebody over there and something went bad." She said she heard someone was looking for him.

"They know who they are, and people in that area saw that," Jacqueline said in hopes that someone with answers will come to police soon.

IMPD said earlier that it appeared Christopher was shot and then crashed his car into another vehicle at 10200 East Aristocrat Lane. Christopher was able to give police his name and birth date before he died. Investigators have surveillance camera video and the names of persons of interest.

So far, police have not made any arrests. It is creating long days for Jacqueline.

"What's taking so long?" Jacqueline questions. "It's been a year. The cameras were there. They got the cameras, that's what they told me."

CBS4 reached out to IMPD for an update or statement, who said they would forward the request to the detective. As of our deadline, we did not hear back.

"It would just give me a peace of mind knowing that person is off the street because who knows, that person may do it again," Buckhalter said. "Then someone else's family could be going through that. [I] wouldn't want no one else's family going through that."

Anyone with information which could lead to an arrest in this case should call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.