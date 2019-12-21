× Shooting victim found in restaurant parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side early Saturday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., IMPD officers were called to the 5600 block of West 38th street on a report of a person shot. Police located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim’s condition was later upgraded to stable. Investigators believe the shooting happened elsewhere and the victim ended up at the restaurant parking lot. Police say there was an earlier report of shots fired in the area but its not clear yet if that incident is related to this victim.