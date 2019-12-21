IMPD officers investigate reported explosion near Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a reported explosion near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers were sent to west 16th street under the railroad overpass for the incident around 1 a.m. Saturday. When the officers arrived, they found a woman sitting in her vehicle. Dirt, glass and other debris was found in the road.

The woman told officers as she went under the overpass there was an explosion in midair directly in front of her vehicle.

There was only minor damage to the front of her vehicle, scratches and paint dings. The lights under the overpass are broken.

Three people were detained and interviewed by detectives. However, it is unclear if there were any arrests.

