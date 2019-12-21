× Hundreds attend Bleed Blue Blood Drive Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Hundreds packed Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday morning in an effort to save lives by donating blood.

The gates and field opened for the 20th Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive in partnership with the Indianapolis Colt and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

The goal was to collect 1500 units of blood. Versiti says Indiana hosts the biggest single-day blood drive across the five states that participate.

During the holiday season is where they see the lowest inventory which requires more people to donate.

“There’s somebody in the U.S., that requires blood every two seconds. And of the 330 million population of the U.S., it’s only 9 million that are actively donating right now, says Versiti Executive Vice President Gitesh Dubal.

Dubal says it’s crucial during this time of year that they get as many as possible since blood doesn’t last long.

“Whole blood only lasts 42 days and platelets which is one of the components of blood that is very important for cancer patients only last 5 days. So we can’t really stockpile it,” said Dubal.

There were plenty of activities for the kids as they waited for their parents to finish up. Donors who gifted their blood received a gift of their own for donating. They all got their hands on a limited-edition football featuring Jack Doyle.