Weekend forecast for Indiana

There’s a front draped just to our north and temperatures in Central Indiana have quite a spread this morning. Some of us have dipped to the teens while others are actually still in the low 30s. Either way, you’ll still want a coat and your gloves on this quiet Friday morning. Looking ahead, we stay quite dry! Not looking at any rain OR snow for the next full week! We’ve got one 10% chance for rain in the 7-day and that’s not until AFTER Christmas. Thursday’s high was 36 and today we’ll actually manage to add a few degrees to get us up above our average high. 39° is still cold but it’ll certainly be more bearable than a few of the recent days. Temperatures will drop back down into the 20s after midnight. Clouds will be on the increase overnight but that’s a good thing. Between the clouds and the light southerly breeze we will stay close to average for that overnight low temperature. Lots going on in this 7-day! Forecast for the weekend is ideal for ice skating or checking our holiday lights. The Coltsplay in above average low 40s on Sunday. Sunday evening is the begining of Hanukkah and the weather will be quiet and chilly for those celebrations. Christmas Eve will be noticeably milder as we fight our way back into the mid-40s and return there again on Christmas Day. Enjoy your holiday and I hope you get some time off of work!