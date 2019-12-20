Select Indiana post offices open Sunday for last-minute holiday needs

Posted 3:23 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, December 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Postal Service has announced select offices will be open this Sunday, December 22, for those of us with last minute holiday shipments.

Just days before Christmas, post offices in Indiana said they want to make it easier and more convenient to get those cards, letters and packages to friends and loved ones in time for the holidays.

The following Indiana post offices will be open on Sunday, December 22.

Office Name Zip Code Times (AM-PM)
Elkhart 46515 12 pm – 4 pm
Gary/Merrillville 46410 12 pm – 4 pm
Lafayette 47905 12 pm – 4 pm
Mishawaka 46544 12 pm – 4 pm
South Bend-Chippewa 46614 12 pm – 4 pm
South Bend-Edison Park 46615 12 pm – 4 pm
South Bend-Main Office 46624 12 pm – 4 pm
West Lafayette 47906 12 pm – 4 pm
Warsaw 46580 12 pm – 4 pm
Goshen 46526 12 pm – 4 pm
Granger 46530 12 pm – 4 pm
Anderson 46011 10 am – 2 pm
Brownsburg 46112    9 am – 1 pm
Carmel 46032 11 am – 3 pm
Danville 46122 10 am – 2 pm
Fishers 46038 10 am – 2 pm
Greenwood 46142 10 am – 2 pm
Noblesville 46060 11 am – 3 pm
Plainfield 46168 11 am – 3 pm
Westfield 46074 10 am – 2 pm
Zionsville 46077 11 am – 3 pm
Valparaiso 46383 12 pm – 4 pm
Kokomo 46902 11 am – 3 pm
Muncie 47302 10 am – 2 pm
Richmond 47374 10 am – 2 pm
Bedford 47421 12 pm – 4 pm
Bloomington-Woodbridge 47408 10 am – 2 pm
Bloomington 47402    9 am – 1 pm
Columbus 47201 10 am – 2 pm
Madison 47250 12 pm – 4 pm
Seymour 47274 10 am – 2 pm
Terre Haute 47802 11 am – 3 pm
Terre Haute-Rose 47803 10 am – 2 pm
Fort Wayne-Northwood 46815 12 pm – 4 pm
Indianapolis-Castleton 46256 10 am – 2 pm
Indianapolis-Nora 46240 10 am – 2 pm
Indianapolis-Eagle Creek 46254 10 am – 2 pm
Indianapolis-Southport 46227 10 am – 2 pm

 

