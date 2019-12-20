Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign struggles to reach their goal

Posted 5:32 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, December 20, 2019
Data pix.

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A nationwide agency is struggling to reach its holiday goal right here in Indiana. The Salvation Army says its annual Red Kettle Campaign is taking a hit due to a number of reasons.

In Muncie, they say they've only reached 47% percent of their $173,000 goal. They say they are struggling due to a number of reasons like the late Thanksgiving, warmer weather, people not carrying cash and fewer volunteers.

The Salvation Army says if they can’t reach their goal it impacts those who need help the most and cuts will be made.

"If we can't hit our goal, it affects our client's bottom line, and that's a difficult choice we have to make. We can't help with utilities and with rent and other financial needs we don't have the money to help with,” said Salvation Army of Muncie Major Mark Litherland.

The local agencies in Columbus and Indianapolis are also struggling to reach their goals.

If you don't run into a bell ringer before Christmas Eve. You can go to the Salvation Army website to donate until Jan. 30.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.