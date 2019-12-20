× Report: Body of missing Texas mother located in car trunk; newborn found alive

HOUSTON, Texas — The body of a missing Texas mother has been found in the trunk of a car outside a Houston home, sources say.

KTRK reported that at least one person was in custody with the disappearance of Heidi Broussard, who went missing a week ago along with her newborn, Margot Carey.

A 1-month-old girl was found alive in the same house near Houston, but investigators have not confirmed the baby’s identity. Investigators went to the home Thursday, one week after Broussard and the baby, Margot Carey, were reported missing.

KTRK reports that a member of a volunteer firefighter said a 1-month-old was found alive inside a Jersey Village home late Thursday night. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Broussard was last seen with her daughter while dropping off her son at an elementary school on the morning of Dec. 12, according to the Austin Police Department. Investigators believe they returned home before disappearing. They were reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on the same day.

The investigation includes personnel from the Texas Rangers, Department of Public Safety, FBI, and the Austin Police Department. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.