Police respond to active shooter situation at Randolph County home

Posted 4:02 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, December 20, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating an active shooter situation at a home in Lynn, Ind.

Indiana State Police say the situation is happening in the 800 block of West Church Street.

A negotiator is on the way and a medical helicopter is in the area. Police tell people to avoid the area and stay indoors.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.