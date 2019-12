× Police respond to active shooter situation at Randolph County home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating an active shooter situation at a home in Lynn, Ind.

Indiana State Police say the situation is happening in the 800 block of West Church Street.

A negotiator is on the way and a medical helicopter is in the area. Police tell people to avoid the area and stay indoors.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.