New video debuted for Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Posted 8:25 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27PM, December 20, 2019

(WJW) – Singer Mariah Carey continues to enjoy the success of her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

At midnight on Friday, she debuted a new video for the song which has been a fixture at Christmas-time since it debuted 25 years ago.

Hours after its debut, the video had already been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube.

Carey hosted a live question-and-answer session for her fans before the video debuted.

This year marks the first time the song has hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.

Carey has earned more than $60 million in royalties from the song since it debuted back in 1994. She was 24 when she recorded it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.