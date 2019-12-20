Identities released of 3 people killed in Delaware County fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- Authorities have identified three people killed during a Thursday morning house fire in Delaware County.

According to the coroner's office, the victims have been identified as 17-year-old Irie O'Shea, 71-year-old Daniel Porter and 62-year-old Kimberly Porter.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters encountered flames upon arrival and said billowing smoke was visible for miles.

Investigators said O'Shea was a student at West-Del High School. The Porters were her grandparents.

It took crews more than four hours to get the fire under control.

