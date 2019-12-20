× Here comes Winter

This is shaping up to be a dry weekend as we say goodbye to Fall and hello to Winter. Winter begins Saturday night at 11:19pm and for the first weekend of the new season our sunny, cool weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s next week, and with no major storm system coming our way, there will be no travel headaches for Christmas travelers. For both. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, expect cloudy skies with highs near 50.

Dry weekend have been rare this year.

Winter begins Saturday.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Showers will be possible in Louisiana for the Knights game.

The roof should be closed on Sunday.

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Sunday.

Temperatures were in the 60s on Christmas Day in 1977.

We’ll have a cloudy Christmas Day this year.

The weather will be quiet for holiday traveler’s this week.