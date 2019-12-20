Avon man arrested for stealing speaker playing Christmas music from police station

Posted 4:17 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, December 20, 2019

Quannah Gilbert (booking photo provided by Avon Police Department)

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department (APD) has arrested a 43-year-old man was arrested by Avon police for stealing a speaker from the lobby of the police department.

On the department’s Facebook page, APD said:

“Unfortunately, even during times of Christmas and the holiday season, thieves strike when and where you would least expect. Last week, the individual seen in these photographs stole a speaker from the lobby of the Avon Indiana Police Department that was playing Christmas music.”

Investigators served a warrant on Quannah Gilbert, 43, and recovered the speaker.

Gilbert was taken to the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of theft.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.