Temperatures will continue to rise above freezing and melt our snow soon

After a very morning with low temperatures near zero, central Indiana warmed above freezing for the first time this week. We will see a few clouds and some patchy fog developing overnight and temperatures, while still chilly, won’t be as cold as Wednesday night. Although major roads are in good shape, many county roads are icy and snow covered. More than a dozen counties are still under travel advisories and non-essential driving is highly discouraged in some areas.

We’ll have a dry Friday with highs near 40 degrees, so our snow will continue to melt. Winter begins Saturday and for the first weekend of Winter our sunny, cool weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s next week, and with no major storm system coming our way, there will be no travel headaches for Christmas travelers.

We have ha d over 10 inches of snow this season.

Lows were near zero Thursday morning.

14 counties are still under Travel Advisories.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Highs will rise above freezing Friday.

Lows will stay below freezing this weekend.

Winter begins this weekend.

We’ll stay dry through Christmas Day.