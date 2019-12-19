Temperatures will continue to rise above freezing and melt our snow soon

Posted 4:52 pm, December 19, 2019, by

After  a very morning with low temperatures near zero, central Indiana warmed above freezing for the first time this week. We will see a few clouds and some patchy fog developing overnight and temperatures, while still chilly, won’t be as cold as Wednesday night. Although major roads are in good shape, many county roads are icy and snow covered. More than a dozen counties are still under travel advisories and non-essential driving is highly discouraged in some areas.

We’ll have a dry Friday with highs near 40 degrees, so our snow will continue to melt. Winter begins Saturday and for the first weekend of Winter our sunny, cool weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s next week, and with no major storm system coming our way, there will be no travel headaches for Christmas travelers.

We have ha d over 10 inches of snow this season.

Lows were near zero Thursday morning.

14 counties are still under Travel Advisories.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

 

Highs will rise above freezing Friday.

Lows will stay below freezing this weekend.

Winter begins this weekend.

 

We’ll stay dry through Christmas Day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.