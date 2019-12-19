× Mother of 3 children killed in bus stop crash arrested after confronting driver in court

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Emotions ran high in court Wednesday as the mother of three children lunged at the woman convicted of killing them in a crash at their bus stop last year.

Brittany Ingle was escorted from court in handcuffs after lunging at Alyssa Shepherd and making contact with her. She was released from jail early Thursday morning, according to WSBT, after being arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

The incident happened after Shepherd’s sentencing hearing for the October 2018 crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twin brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle in Rochester.

Shepherd was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Correction along with 3 years of home monitoring and 3 years of probation. In addition, her driver’s license has been suspended for 10 years.

She faced a maximum sentence of 21.5 years, according to prosecutors. The victims’ family was disappointed in Shepherd’s sentence and believed she deserved more time in prison.

The crash happened on Oct. 30, 2018. Shepherd was driving her truck and failed to stop for a school bus that had its stop arm out and lights flashing. Ingle’s three children were killed and an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured.

The family pushed for tougher punishments for people who fail to stop for buses, and the legislation went to effect in July. Shepherd, however, was sentenced under the previous law. A jury convicted her in October 2019 of reckless homicide, passing a school bus causing injury and criminal recklessness.