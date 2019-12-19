INDOT: Indianapolis area metro interstate construction done for 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the end of a record-setting construction season for the Indianapolis area metro interstates for 2019.

INDOT said construction crews completed a historic number of projects across Marion County this year, including resurfacing asphalt pavement, repairing concrete, and rehabilitating bridges along major interstate routes.

More than $140 million was invested in projects targeted to address winter damage, to improve Indianapolis area interstates and reduce the number of potholes, according to INDOT.

From April to December, contractors from Rieth-Riley Construction, Milestone Contractors, and E&B Paving resurfaced or repaired 486 interstate lane miles. 277 lane miles were repaved with new asphalt surface, and 209 lane miles of concrete pavement were repaired. Hundreds of concrete panels were removed and replaced and thousands of linear feet of concrete joints repaired, eliminating cracks that, if left untouched, would result in potholes during future freeze/thaw cycles.

INDOT said the most effective strategy for reducing the likelihood of potholes is repairing and replacing aging infrastructure is and ensuring a smooth driving experience.

Work was completed on the I-465 Southeast project in less than two weeks for each bridge, including two bridge deck overlays at the U.S. 40 (Washington St.) interchange.

INDOT said the project would have taken 8-9 months under normal traffic.

In addition to pavement restoration, INDOT contractors rehabilitated 45 bridges in the Indy metro area in 2019.

Completing maintenance work during construction closures is safer for INDOT team members and saves both time and money for taxpayers and motorists.

INDOT thanked officers and Hoosier Helpers that patrolled work zones and ramps to alert drivers of approaching construction and reduced speeds. IMPD officers also provided traffic control on local detour routes.

During the season, 53 ISP troopers, 56 IMPD officers and 9 Hoosier Helpers protected drivers on the interstates.

INDOT crews took advantage of lane closures to completed needed maintenance work including:

7,070 miles in road sweeping

55 miles of crack sealing

2,044 yards of litter pickup

818 tons of material used for patches

3,895 tons of material used for spot paving

Storm drain clearing

Sign replacement

Barrier wall/guardrail repair

Indiana State Police partnered with INDOT and contractors to help protect motorists and highway workers during throughout the construction season. New this year, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and Hoosier Helpers also assisted with ensuring safety in Indy area work zones.

