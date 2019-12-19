× IMPD arrests suspect in connection with November shooting on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has a suspect in custody after a person was shot on the near northwest side of the city.

Homicide detectives arrested 16-year-old Dejuan Taylor for Robbery and the Murder of 16-year-old Elijah Taylor. IMPD said despite their last names being the same, they are not related.

We previously reported Elijah Taylor was found shot to death at Wildwood Village Apartments.

Dejuan Taylor was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Marion County Jail.