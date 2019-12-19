Frigid morning; better afternoon for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind chills are absolutely brutal this morning. Cover up as much skin as possible and minimize outdoor time.

Yesterday's high was only 25°, so today's 35 actually is a big improvement. Climate records show that we consider 38° the "normal" this time of the year.

High pressure is back in control, so we'll have a beautiful blue sky today and don't have any wet weather in the forecast. Actually, if you run Futureview through the next week, we stay dry the entire time!

The weekend looks reasonable for the season. Highs should briefly hit the low 40s this weekend, which makes for a great forecast for the Colts game. First look at Christmas Eve and Christmas day keep things chilly and cloudy.