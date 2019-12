× Deadly fire under investigation in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Emergency crews responded to a deadly fire in Delaware County early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 1:30 a.m. at a home located at 800 W. and State Road 332—that’s about a mile east of I-69.

At least one person died, dispatchers said. The fire is now under control and the state fire marshal is headed to the scene to help with the investigation.

This is a developing story.