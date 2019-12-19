Church building extensively damaged in Wednesday night fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A near south side church building was extensively damaged in a fire the erupted shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened at a church structure located at the intersection of Kappes St. and Miller St., where firefighters were called on an initial report of someone being trapped in the building. That turned out not to be the case. Firefighters did find fire in the basement ceiling and in the floor of the main floor area. Battalion Chief Jerry Martin estimated about 40 percent of the church was damaged. A damage loss estimate was placed at about $100,000.

No one was injured in the smoky blaze; the cause remains under investigation.

