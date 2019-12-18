× Woman to learn sentence in Rochester crash that killed 3 siblings at bus stop

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A woman responsible for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings while they were getting on their school bus will learn her punishment Wednesday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Alyssa Shepherd, who faces up to 21.5 years in prison. Her family is asking for a lesser sentence.

On Oct. 30, 2018, Shepherd was driving the truck that hit and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle. A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, was seriously injured but survived.

Police said Shepherd passed the school bus, which had stopped for the children to board and had its stop arm extended.

In October, a jury convicted her of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury.

The family of the three victims pushed hard for a bill that increased penalties for drivers who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses. It became state law on July 1.

People can now face up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for passing a school bus with a stop arm out. Shepherd, however, will be sentenced under previous laws.