Warren Township Board of Education member arrested on meth charges

GREENDALE, Ind. — A woman on the Warren Township Board of Education has been arrested in Greendale on meth charges.

On December 12, officers with the Greendale Police Department were called to the Zimmer Tractor store at 777 Eads Parkway in Greendale in regards to a black vehicle with a man and woman inside who appeared to be using narcotics.

An employee told officers that the female may have been putting on a tourniquet, which is known to be commonly used by those who inject narcotics.

When police approached the vehicle, they noticed the woman, later identified as 50-year-old Michelle R. Wright, make furtive movements in the front seat and a torch lighter fall to the floor, according to court documents. Wright continued moving her hands under her legs and toward the door panel, so an officer opened the passenger door for safety reasons.

The officer found a loaded hand gun in the door, removed it and cleared the fire arm. Police also observed an open beer can inside the vehicle, court documents say.

Police went on to find a rolled up paper towel that contained a glass pipe with residue and a crystal substance on the passenger seat, which tested positive for methamphetamine, according to authorities. They also found cut straws in Wright’s coin purse, which are commonly used to ingest narcotics.

Prior to placing Wright in handcuffs, police advised Wright that if she had any other items on her she needed to let officers know. She pulled several items out of her pocket, including a paper towel that contained a white substance, which also tested positive for methamphetamine, court documents say.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Dearborn County Jail, where she faces the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances

Possession of parphernalia

Public intoxication

The Metropolitan School District of Warren Township released the following statement regarding Wright’s arrest: