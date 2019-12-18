× The coldest night of the season for central Indiana

The combination of snow covered ground, cold air and clear skies will lead us to some very cold nights. By Thursday morning we could see our first single-digit low temperatures of the season. It will be the coldest morning since March 4th when we saw a low of 2 degrees.

Although major roads are in good shape, many county roads are icy ad snow covered. More the two dozen counties are under travel advisories and non-essential driving is highly discouraged. After a snowy start to the week, we’ll have a warm up for the final few days of Fall. Temperatures will be in the 30s with sunshine Thursday and clouds on Friday.

Winter begins Saturday and for the first weekend of Winter our sunny, cool weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s next week, and with no major storm system coming our way, there will be no travel headaches for Christmas travelers.

We have had almost eight inches of snow this month.

We have ten inches of snow this season.

Tonight will be the coldest night since March.

We’ll have single-digit lows across the state tonight.

Highs will get above freezing Thursday.

Lows will fall below freezing for the next five days.

Winter begins Saturday night.

This is the coldest time of year for the Northern Hemisphere.

Expect sunny, dry weather through Christmas Day.