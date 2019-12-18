× Some Verizon customers say they can’t make phone calls due to outage

Are you a Verizon customer?

The carrier is experiencing a nationwide outage that includes central Indiana.

Some customers are reporting that they can’t make calls and get a busy signal or a message that says all circuits are busy.

Others say inbound calls are affected as well. Other customers claim they can’t send text messages or service is extremely slow.

Down Detector shows large areas of the country are affected by the problem.