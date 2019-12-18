Police in Westfield asking public to help identify theft suspects

LIVESTREAM: House lawmakers debate articles of impeachment before historic vote

Posted 10:41 am, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, December 18, 2019

Westfield Kroger theft suspects (photo provided by Westfield Police Department)

Westfield Kroger theft suspects (photo provided by Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men suspected of theft.

Police said on Thursday, December 5 around 10:28 a.m., two men (pictured above) were at a Kroger store on 161 St. in Westfield.

According to police, the two pictured men are suspected of theft.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or knows anything about their whereabouts, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3277 or call police dispatch at 317-773-1300.

