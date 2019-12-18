× Police in Westfield asking public to help identify theft suspects

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men suspected of theft.

Police said on Thursday, December 5 around 10:28 a.m., two men (pictured above) were at a Kroger store on 161 St. in Westfield.

According to police, the two pictured men are suspected of theft.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or knows anything about their whereabouts, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3277 or call police dispatch at 317-773-1300.